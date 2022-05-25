By Wilfred Eya

All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Gombe Central, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has written the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, over the inclusion of his name among participants in the opposition party’s senatorial primary in Gombe State.

His full name and picture appeared on a PDP ballot alongside other persons said to have also participated in the primary on May 23.

But the lawmaker, in a letter through his counsel, Paul Erokoro, reiterated that he remains a registered, card-carrying member of the APC, on whose platform he was elected senator twice.

He said he has not joined the PDP or any other political party and that including his name among the PDP senatorial aspirants was a deliberate action of mischief-makers, who are out to tarnish his image and reputation. He vowed to take legal action against those responsible for the embarrassment.

“Our client wishes to draw your attention to reports circulating on social media that our client, who is a card-carrying member of APC, participated in the just-concluded PDP senatorial primary on May 23, 2022 in Gombe State.

“Our client’s full name and picture even appeared on a PDP ballot paper alongside other persons who are said to have also participated in the primary.

“As you are aware, our client has been a long-standing member of the APC and has twice been elected as a senator on the platform of APC.

“Our client has not left APC and has not joined PDP or any other political party.

“Our client, therefore, unequivocally states for the record that he remains a registered, card-carrying member of APC. Our client believes the public misrepresentation of facts was the deliberate action of mischief-makers who wanted to embarrass our client and tarnish his image and reputation for whatever reasons.

“Our client has, therefore, instructed us to take all legal means to identify those responsible for the attempted embarrassment and take all necessary legal steps to protect our client’s name and reputation,” the lawyer said in the letter.