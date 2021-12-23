From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A group of party chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State have pledged to purchase a nomination form to return Senate President Ahmad Lawan back to the National Assembly in 2023.

The group comprising of Alhaji Habu Mu’azu; Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari the Chief of Staff to Gombe state governor and Tanko Ishaku Gwamna revealed that the decision was to support senator Lawan of Yobe North, whom they said had contributed immensely to stabilizing the APC in the state.

According to Mu’azu, the move was to reciprocate the love of the senate President not only to the good people of Nigeria and the North East but particularly to Gombe state citizens.

The party faithful made the pledge during the launch of the Gombe North Empowerment Program by Sen Sa’idu Alkali (Gombe North) last Sunday in Gombe.

Mu’azu stated that with the support of the Senate President who had visited Gombe four times between 2019 and now, the least his group and the people of the state could do to appreciate Senator Lawan was to purchase a nomination form for him in 2023.

The chieftain added that the senator had made reconciliatory efforts towards resolving any misunderstanding amongst party members in Gombe and that it was in the interest of the party’s unity.

‘He is the most experienced lawmaker having been in the House of Representatives three times and the National Assembly thrice.

‘This experience is rare and we want him to return and contribute this wealth of experience in promoting peace and strengthening the legislative framework for the development of Nigeria,’ Mu’azu said.