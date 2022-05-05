Jor who left Gombe for the journey of over 808 miles has reportedly arrived and left Lagos for Abuja without achieving his goal of meeting Tinubu in the past 25 days.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Interview with Daily Sun on phone, Jor explained that he was not surprised nor disappointed in meeting Tinubu to formally register his support for the former governor of Lagos state to become the next president of Nigeria.

He said, “I am supporting Tinubu’s presidency in 2023 not for anything but for his statesmanship and the support that he has over the years shown to the north. I would be right to say if not for the help of Tinubu we wouldn’t have had Buhari or a northern president in 2015”.

“His 2015 support for Buhari alone is enough for every northerner to support and celebrate the Man (Tinubu) so, that was why I trekked from Gombe to Lagos to show and register my support for him,” the single father of two said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him, Tinubu’s giant stride in transforming Lagos state when serving as the state governor was what prompted and further prove to him that Tinubu is the man to lead Nigeria to success after President Muhammadu Buhari. He said, “the improvement of the Lagos state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N600 million to over N30 billion monthly is enough to prove that Tinubu can change the current look of things in Nigeria”.

Narrating his experience of the trekking journey, Jor a shoe shop owner in Gombe metropolis told Daily Sun that he spent 16 days trekking on the road and that his major challenge was the bad luck wishes by some individuals.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Some even wished and prayed that I would meet kidnappers on my way while some hoped I meet unknown gunmen. My second hard encounter was the journey itself which was not easy, I trekked in rain and sun and that got me a little bit sick on the way,” he said.

“After spending 16 days on the road, I spent another 25 days in Lagos before coming back to Abuja last Tuesday. I am now planning to go back to my shoe business in Gombe, I looked up my shop before leaving for the journey, I use to supply second-hand shoes from Cotonou to Gombe,” Jor said.