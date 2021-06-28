By Sunday Ani

Key stakeholders in Gombe State, among them, traditional and religious leaders, lawmakers and top politicians have rejected the decision of Mohammad Danjuma Goje, former governor of the state and senator representing Gombe Central, not to contest for elective position in 2023.

Goje, a third term senator under the platform of the APC, had in December 2019 announced his decision to withdraw from further contests in elective positions after the expiration of his current tenure.

But a motion moved and seconded by concerned stakeholders during the unveiling of Goje’s legacy of service as former minister, governor and senator in Kumo, Akko LGA of the state, demanded he contests in 2023.

The stakeholders drawn from 11 LGAs of the state threatened to institute legal actions if Goje refuses to heed their calls.

Former deputy governor of Gombe State, Joshua Lidani, said Goje’s interventions cut across Gombe and the entire North East, saying he played critical roles in the establishment of the North East Development Commission.

He urged Goje to heed the calls of the people.

Chairman of Akko LGA of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Barambu, said the people of Gombe Central senatorial district have rejected Senator Goje’s retirement.

Member of the House of Representatives, Aishatu Jibril Dukku, said Goje has contributed immensely to the development of Gombe State, North-East and the country at large and urged Goje not to quit active politics in 2023.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.