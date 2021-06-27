Key stakeholders in Gombe State including lawmakers, traditional rulers, religious leaders and top politicians have rejected the decision of Senator Mohammad Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) not to contest for elective position in 2023.

Goje, a third term Senator had in December 2019 announced his decision not to contest for any elective position again.

But in a motion moved and seconded by the stakeholders during the unveiling of Goje’s legacy of service as a former minister, governor and senator in Kumo

, Akko LGA of the state, on Saturday, they insisted that he must contest again in 2023.

Taking turns to speak, amidst thousands of politicians from across the 11 LGAs of the state, the stakeholders threatened to institute legal actions if Goje refuses to heed to their calls.

Speaking at the event, a former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Senator Joshua Lidani, said Senator Goje’s interventions cut across Gombe and the entire North East geopolitical zone, saying he played critical roles in the establishment of the North East Development Commission.

He urged Senator Goje to heed the calls of the people of the senatorial district.

Chairman of Akko LGA of Gombe State, Alhaji Abubakar Barambu, said the entire people of Gombe Central Senatorial District have rejected Senator Goje’s retirement.

“ Our people in the grassroots have mandated me to announce their endorsement of Senator Goje to continue to represent them in Gombe Central in 2023. If he is tired, we are not tired of his representation,” he said.

A member of the House of Representatives, Aishatu Jibril Dukku (APC, Dukku/ Nafada), said Senator Goje has contributed immensely to the development of Gombe State, North-East and the country at large.

Dukku, a former minister of state for Education, urged Goje not to quit active politics come 2023.

