From Paul Orude Bauchi

Nigeria’s former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has endorsed the presidential aspiration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

This was contained in a press statement by Lawal Muazu Bauchi, Aide to the Bauchi Governor on new media.

Jonathan, the statement revealed, describes Mohammed as a man with patience, humility, fortitude and a good listener for a better Nigeria.

The former President, the statement disclosed, was speaking Thursday evening when he received in audience, Governor Bala Mohammed at his Abuja residence

It stated that Jonathan stressed that the Bauchi Governor was one of his most hardworking ministers of his cabinet.

The former President, it added, appreciated Mohammed for being with him even after office saying that he could imagine a better Nigeria with an empathetic, committed and passionate leader if Bala is given a chance to run the affairs of the Africa’s most populous state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also said that Bala Mohammed will no doubt actualize the aspiration of Nigerians considering his tremendous achievements as the FCT minister and now a governor.

Jonathan said as a thoughtful and responsible father, he is confident Bala Mohammed will make a difference by providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership.

Advertisement

He commended Governors Bala, Wike Ortom and Darius Ishaku for making him and their respective states proud calling on their counterparts to emulate their dedication and service to humanity.

Earlier speaking, Governor Bala said he was at the residence of the former president, alongside members of his team, to seek for his blessings and inform him of his aspiration to run for the office of Nigeria’s President in the forthcoming election.

According to Mohammed Nigeria’s history of democracy will continue to remember GEJ as a hero for his commitments to strengthening it apart from his sacrifices and for ensuring that free and fair election prevailed.

Also speaking, Professor Udenta O Udenta said Nigerians express hope and confidence in Bala Mohammed considering his love for unity,inclusivity, fairness, equity, peace, progress and development of Nigeria.