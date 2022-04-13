From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bauchi State governor and frontline presidential aspirant in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, is embarking on extensive meetings with key stakeholders as part of the programme to become the party’s candidate.

On Tuesday, the governor met with former ministers, who served under PDP administration, to solicit their support. He is also meeting party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Assembly caucus today.

Mohammed, in the meeting with the former ministers, said his quest to be president was driven by the need to rescue the country.

He stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has destroyed the country, saying there was need to pull Nigeria back from the brink.

According to him, “the nation is no longer there as we left it. The nation is in pieces. They have destroyed everything…

“First we must understand the country. Where are we and how have we come here? Why is the country so divided? Why is insecurity everywhere? What is the fate of the elites in this country for which we are members?

“We know we cannot continue the blame game. We cannot continue to talk about sections or zones. We must talk about leadership, closing ranks, coming together to rescue the country. There is poverty everywhere. There is insecurity everywhere.

“Even the human capital to manage the country is no longer nepotism has taken over everything.”

The Bauchi governor promised to run a knowledge driven government, if he is elected president and to put in place in robust plan that will address the challenges of the country.