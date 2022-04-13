From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday met with members of the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP), Board of Trustees ( BoT) in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders ahead of the party’s presidential primary..
Mohammed, who is a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party, decried the state the country under the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led administration.
The governor, while stating that he is one the best, among those aspiring for the PDP presidential ticket, promised to run a broad based government if elected as president.
Mohammed noted that as president, he would synergise with all Nigerians as well as “deepen community engagement,” in proffering solution to national challenges.
