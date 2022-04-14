From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has met with the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) caucus in the National Assembly, in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders, ahead of the May 28/29 presidential primary of the opposition party.

Mohammed, a frontline presidential aspirant, promised to restore the dignity of the legislature, if elected as President in 2023.

The Bauchi governor, who met separately with the PDP caucus in the Senate and House of Representatives, on Wednesday night, in Abuja, solicited the support of the lawmakers to enable him emerge as the opposition party standard bearer in the 2023 presidential poll.

He stated that Nigeria is at precipice, hence the need for the PDP to close ranks, so as to be able to rescue the country by winning the next general election; and offering good governance to the nation.

According to him, “our sovereignty is threatened by the cluelessness of this administration. The only thing they know is nepotism. The only thing they know is corruption. And borrowing money. And they are also borrowing again. When they borrow the money, you don’t see what they do.The country is bleeding.

“People are disenchanted, disgruntled, because they have been genuinely excluded in the art of governance. In the leadership of the country.”

Nevertheless, Mohammed promised that if elected as president, he would serve a a bridge between the various parts of the country; as well as leverage on his indepth knowledge of the country to transform the country.

The governor, noted that if elected president, he would run a knowledge driven administration and come up with programmes and policies that will have direct and positive impacts on communities across the country.

He said: “Everybody in the country the federating entity must have a sense of belonging in the governance, in the security architecture. That way suspicion and mistrust will be removed. I will do it with so much sincerity and transparency.

“You are the consciences and the representative of the people. You are the most vibrant. You do what is required in other to bring good governance.

“You need somebody that you can trust. I have done so much for the party because I have the opportunity. As a president, I will foster that unity. I will make sure that the party is supreme.

“If God gives me the opportunity, the parliament will have its own dignity. You will have resources to do research that will drive legislation. We will give you more resources and latitude. I was there (parliament).

“I am standing before you, offering myself to serve, because I have transversed all the length and breadth of this country. I have many micro constituencies. I am a team player. I am ready to work with everybody . I will not bring disrepute to the parliament and Nigerians.”