Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called for deliberate policies in that will engender greater participation of women and youths in politics and governance.

Emmanuel stated this at the closing of the two-day retreat organised for newly elected national officials of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), with the them “Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria”. He noted

that women and youths must be given the opportunity to actualize their full potentials within the party and in government.

According to him, “youths and women are the real powerhouse of our electioneering activities; they are also the real drivers of our economic and social development as a country. So, they are critical stakeholders in nation building.

“If we desire to move forward as a nation and a political party, we must therefore immediately set up processes and structured modalities that will engender their greater participation at the forefront in politics and governance”.

The governor charged women and youths to get ready and position themselves to take up key party and government positions, at various levels, especially as the PDP is poised to take over the reins of governance in 2023.

He commended the organizers of the retreat and urged the incoming members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to build on achievements of the outgoing leadership of the party.

