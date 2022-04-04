By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, says he is confident that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar will clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP and will hoist the party’s flag to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Fintiri said Atiku has the experience, knowledge, and that he understands the dynamics of the constituent parts of Nigeria as a society and he is adequately prepared to salvage Nigeria from the current downward spiral it finds itself.”

Fintiri made the remarks while addressing Newsmen, shortly after arriving, Yola, Adamawa state.

“Atiku has the experience and vision to fix Nigeria. He understands the dynamics of this country and he has the capacity and will to pull all Nigerians from various cultures, traditions and beliefs to form a united country.

“Then as united people, he will deal with the multiple social, economic and developmental challenges, the country is grappling with,” Fintiri maintains.

On why he was the only sitting Nigerian governor at Atiku’s presidential declaration, he said, “It does not matter whether you are seeking for the highest or smallest office in the country, politics is always local, home support is crucial and that is what we have provided for our leader and principal, Atiku Abubakar.

“We have already started our consultations, contacts and planning and very soon, Atiku Will emerge as the presidential flag bearer of the PDP.”

Speaking on the matter of zoning, the Adamawa state governor said, “As a leader within the PDP set up, it is not right to preempt the work of the 37-man zoning committee we set up.

“My task and that of any other member of the PDP is to wait for the report and deliberate on it when released and use it as a platform towards chatting a way forward for our party.

“But I am going to assure you that, Atiku Will get the presidential ticket of the PDP and will win the 2023 presidential elections.

“He got the ticket in 2019 and he will surely clinch it again.”