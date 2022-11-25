By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Friday, presented a budgetary proposal of N175 billion to the Adamawa State House of Assembly for consideration as the budget of the state for the 2023 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget tagged the Budget of Consolidation and Projects, to the lawmakers on the floor of the Assembly in Yola, Fintiri said the budget is designed to consolidate what his government has done in the previous years since he assumed office as governor in 2019.

Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said, a total proposal of N175,019,054,060 comprising a recurrent expenditure of N105,011,432,436 which makes 60 percent of the total proposal, and a capital expenditure proposal of N70,007,621624 which is 40 percent of the total budgetary proposal.

The governor announced that education is allocated the highest share of the capital expenditure proposed because besides working to sustain numerous ongoing projects in the sector, some new ones, such as establishing three special schools for the gifted, will be accommodated in the proposed budget.

Gov. Fintiri speaking on the resolve of his government to implement the budget said, “Adamawa State has moved away from the inglorious era which was characterized by the ills of mis-governance, hopelessness and lack of vision to a governance system that upholds purposefulness, courage and vision. Today, we have progressed the State away from the occupation of an infamous place among the last ten States with the lowest development index ranking to a top position among the ten best States in the federation.

“As a government we are battened down in our resolve to serve the people and at the same time to ensure that the lives of all Adamawa citizens are meaningfully, demonstrably, and lastingly, improved.

“Forever faithful to the timeless refrain of our governance philosophy of No one is left behind and nothing is left untouched – we are relentless in our commitment to a path of security, unity and prosperity of our people. Nowhere is this better articulated than in our 11-Point Agenda.

“This governance agenda is not a fancy conjecture but ideas that are rooted in deeply held ideals and hard assessment of what is required to build a good society, to empower our people and overcome the legacy of decades of neglect and failures in delivering the public good. This is well aligned with the manifesto of our great party the PDP.”

Speaking at the occasion, the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Aminu Iya Abbas, expressed confidence that when reviewed and approved, the 2023 budget will be diligently implemented by Fintiri’s cabinet.

He announced that in admiration of Fintiri’s implementation of free education to citizens of the state, the Assembly had started work on a bill to make a law mandating all subsequent governors to implement free and compulsory basic-level education in the state.