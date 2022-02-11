From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Borno State, Prof Umaru Zulum, has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present a united front to ensure the progress of the country.

He however added that contending interests in the forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the APC from establishing a consensus that would consolidate party unity and national progress.

Speaking while welcoming members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office on Friday, Governor Zulum, further assured that Borno State will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly and leaders at ward and state levels, to ensure actualization of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s de facto leader.

Members of the pro-Osinbajo PCG had met Governor Zulum, the Secretary to Borno state Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa and members of the state cabinet at the Borno state Government House Council Chambers on Friday afternoon with a strong message on the need for a united front towards making Professor Yemi Osinbajo President in 2023.

The statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, quoted Governor Zulum as saying: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed towards enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria; at this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.

“Borno state under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC ; we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels , to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum stated.

Recalling his humble background, Gov Zulum reflected on his humble beginnings as a village boy, adding that his major priority is seeing how the people of Borno state will do well within a flourishing economic climate that is achievable in Nigeria.

Earlier, Chairman of the PCG, Dr. Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, had spoken of the need for Governor Zulum, other state governors and party leaders at ward, state and federal levels, to forge a consensus towards making Prof Yemi Osinbajo Nigeria’s next President I’m 2023.

“The Vice President, Prof Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal and even, in a crowded race with great individuals, he stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others,” the PCG chieftain said.

He further stressed the need for all party leaders to reach a solid consensus on ensuring that osinbajo become Nigeria’s next President in 2023, adding that good self-discipline, moral qualities and competency demonstrated during president Buhari’s absence make Osinbajo the best candidate for AOC’s presidential ticket.

Personalities on the PCG entourage to Borno include its Deputy chairman (North) Musa Liman Kwande, Deputy Chairman (South), Dr. Ebenezer Faji and former Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana who was a former commissioner in Borno State.

Others include the PCG Women’s Leader, Hajia Rabi Dauda, Barrister Emmanuel Pippa (Publicity Secretary) and Jeff O. Ozomegwa, the Deputy Secretary-General.