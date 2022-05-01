From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has put to rest rumour of his vice presidential ambition opting instead to pick Senate nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

His Chief of Staff, Mallam Ibrahim Balarebe, who was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Mallam Mamman Musa Bosso, obtained the two forms on his behalf.

Governor Bello who had a month ago found himself at the centre of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairmanship controversy decided to settle for the senatorial seat for Niger North in the 2023 election, where he will do battle with the incumbent senator representing the zone, Senator Sabi Ibrahim.

According to a source close to the party in the state, the governor had wanted to use his position as the acting National Chairman of the party to negotiate his vice presidential ambition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Recall that the governor had in a letter addressed to the party Chairman Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro claimed that he is willing and ready to answer the calls by the people of the zone to contest for the senatorial seat

The letter read in part: “I write to notify you of my willingness to contest the exalted office of the senator representing Niger North senatorial district comprising Kontagora and Borgu emirate councils on the platform of the APC.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“My decision to contest in the above stated category is in response to the clarion call of the patriotic and good people of Niger North Senatorial District who see me as a worthy ambassador with the impeccable credentials and requisite experience to deliver effectively in representing our people in the National Assembly.”

The governor described his candidature as a wake up call to the good people of Kontagora Emirate Council to come together and contribute their quota to the growth and development of the zone.

The governor who is currently not in the good book of his immediate constituency in Kontagora had in the last local government election lost his Ward, Kontagora Central to the opposition PDP.