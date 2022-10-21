Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The senatorial bid of the Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku ahead of the 2023 general elections may have taken a turn for the worse as his constituents booed him at the presentation of staff of office to the new Gara of Donga in Donga local government area of the state in presence of his mentor and elder statesman General Theophilus Danjuma.

The drama started at the middle of the programme when Governor Ishaku stood to pay homage to his political godfather, General T.Y. Danjuma at the venue of the programme and a section of the crowd, started shouting “bamu so, bamu so, barawo” (we don’t want you again thief).

Our correspondent reports that the security operatives were able to control the crown that was beginning to close in on the governor and effectively bring the situation under control even as the organizers quickly bring the occasion to a close.

HRM. Ambassador Sanvalla Varzoa Shimbura Gargbanyi (ll), was coronated and presented with staff of office as the 10th Gara-Donga, (First Class Chief of the Chamba people in Donga local government area of Taraba state) by governor Darius Ishaku.

Governor Ishaku was allegedly chased out of Wukari on Wednesday night by the angry youths who vowed not to allow the Governor pass the night in Wukari, accusing him of embezzling state funds, mortgaging the state through huge debts and general bad governance.

It was gathered that because of the tension that enveloped Wukari on Wednesday night, Ishaku had to relocate to Takum town in Takum local government area of the state for safety before returning to Donga on Thursday for the programme.