From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rted), has pointed out that the country deserves the best to lead her in 2023 and the years beyond.

Going spiritual, Gowon admonished that no matter the level of intrigues and circumstances surrounding the 2023 elections, God will ultimately decide the final outcome.

He added that it will be in the nation’s interest for all politicians and their followers to look beyond the struggle for positions and sustain faith in Nigeria.

Speaking when he received officials of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) at his Asokoro, Abuja home, on Friday, Gowon emphasized that though he has no partisan involvement with politics, he however believes that leaders and citizens at all levels have a duty to sustain peace, progress and national unity.

While insisting on responding to only one non-political question from newsmen, the octogenarian retired General urged the media to do more towards consolidating national unity.

“Sustain hope, believe in Nigeria and believe in the cause of unity and peace,” General Gowon said.

Earlier, leaders of the PCG, comprising the Deputy National Chairman (North), Musa Liman Kwande, and the Coordiator of PCG, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Zagi had a brief closed-door interaction with General Gowon.

Giving reporters an insight into their visit to General Gowon’s residence, Ahmed Zagi emphasized that their consultation visit was a matter of courtesy, adding that as an elder statesman, General Gowon embraces everyone without any involvement in partisan politics.

“You all know that our message and mobilization for the 2023 presidential candidature of Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reached every part of this great country and our visit to this great patriot is out of much-deserved courtesy rather than partisan considerations.

“You can all recall that without any desperation, General Gowon became Head of State, saddled with onerous responsibilities at a very challenging period of our national history; Osinbajo has never been desperate for positions that God and his rich credentials made possible.

“General Gowon took us down memory Lane to scenario’s of 13th January 1966 and he believes that the scenario of ascension to high position without desperation or unnecessary intrigues is something that all must consider.

“He said that he never knew that he would occupy that seat and that whomever God has destined to be President would become President, regardless of his circumstances or challenges.

“While expressing his conviction that only God can confer power, he also said he has interacted with Nigerians who have a lot to offer when the time comes for them to inherit great responsibilities.

“He counselled that what all citizens need to do is to pray for all candidates being brought forward by various political parties so that we can have the right persons who can further consolidate national unity.

“Emphasizing his long-held belief in one united Nigeria, General Gowon further emphasized that it is only those that can further enhance national unity, peace, progress and development for Nigeria that can truly lead successfully in the years ahead,” Zagi stated.