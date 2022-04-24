From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
An Abia State governor- ship aspirant on the platform of the APGA, Prof Gregory Ibe, has promised to ensure that the people of Abia enjoy good dividends of democracy if elected.
Prof Ibe, who spoke with journalists at the party’s headquarters, Abuja, yesterday, after being screened, assured
that he would ensure increased youth and women participation in governance, adding that poor leadership was the main challenge in Nigeria.
“My vision is clear about good governance, to ensure that no community, no child is left behind because up till now people are being left be- hind due to one reason or the other,” he said.
