Almost from nowhere in politics, he emerged in 2014 as the running mate of APC presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari. Even for eight consecutive years as Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Yemi Osinbajo (Nigerias vice president since May 29, 2015) distinguished himself in his law profession than being engrossed in controversy associated with politics.

However, since the campaigns of 2014 up to his tenure as vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has earned a personal distinction as a loyalist, administrator and vivid example of the role of a vice president. First, President Buhari is on record that he regards Yemi Osinbajo more like a brother. That trust is mutual. In clear terms, Vice President Osinbajo has earned for himself a reputation as the sole bastion against all the malicious campaigns by their political opponents against President Buhari.

Yemi Osinbajo? He is the voice, the credibility, the stability, and the truth of the administration. In any storm – the bitter experience of governments all over the world – when Osinbajo speaks, calm returns not just for normalcy but because most Nigerians believe him that that is the correct position. That is why, on this occasion, he merely expressed personal wish rather than party policy. Vice President Osinbajo reportedly assured Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo, that South-Westerners must vote for President Buhari’s second term to ensure the zone (South-West) recaptures the Nigerian presidency in 2023.

Ordinarily, such personal wish could be expressed by any Nigerian in a vacuum. But there is no such vacuum at the moment since President Buhari has committed the APC to conceding the party’s presidential ticket to the South-East zone. Admittedly, Buhari made his position known through Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation. To be sure, even when triple Minister Babatunde Fashola made a contrary statement in line with Vice President Osinbajo’s stand, President Buhari, for the second time, dispatched Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government, to repeat the assurance to South-Easterners that the APC ticket for the Presidency in 2023 was for that zone.

At that stage, the issue is no longer debatable. Coming from someone of President Buhari’s part of the country, after the (sometimes violent) struggle for national political leadership of the past decades, it shows how far we have come to the imperative that, for stability and justice, every part of the country must enjoy a sense of belonging.

For purposes of political convenience, but rather wrongly, opposition PDP have exploited this controversy by accusing Vice President Osinbajo of political ambition. The man (Osinbajo, that is) has with his antecedent so far proved not to be the type. This is not to say Osinbajo, barring certain factors, is not a worthy candidate. When faced with situations others crudely exploited in the past for personal and group political interests, Osinbajo remained loyal to President Buhari and saved Nigeria from constitutional crisis.