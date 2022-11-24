From John Adams, Minna

Labour Party Governorship candidate in Niger state, Mr. Joshua Bawa has said that there is no amount of harassment, blackmail or intimidation can stop the former Anambara state governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi from emerging as the duly elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate who stated this in Minna, the Niger state capital on Thursday while reacting to the grounding of the party Presidential candidate Plane in Lagos on Wednesday, described the

“undemocratic action” as act of desperation and this he said can not change the minds of Nigerians who are anxious for a positive change.

He pointed out that despite the peace accord entered into by the political Actors ahead of the 2023 for a rancor free and issues based campaign and elections, some desperate politicians who have lost the confidence of Nigerians and electoral values, have decided to embrace politics of bitterness, harassment and intimidation.

“We have seen it and we are now aware of what they are capable of doing, it is not unexpected. What we need to do now is to exercise some cautions. We need to be cautious about these desperate group of people who have lost the electoral values and the confidence of Nigerians.

“But they should know that nothing can stop our Presidential candidate from winning the presidential election in 2023. Peter Obi’s emergence is divine. He is a popular demand by Nigerians who are fed up with the current recycling of human beings”.

On his vision for Niger state if elected in 2023 as governor of the state, Bawa listed Security, Education, Economy and Digitalization (SEED) as his areas of priorities, stressing that the poverty index in the state as at January this year is very worrisome.

“Human poverty index in Nigeria placed Niger state at number 8th in the country. This is a serious problem despite the wax arable lands”, adding that the state has what it takes to feed the entire country and even export to tiger African countries.

The gubernatorial candidate believed that lack of character, capacity, competence and commitment on the parts of the present leadership in the state has affected all aspects of human development, saying that as at January this year, Niger state has over 700,000 out of school children on the street.

He maintained therefore that Security and the welfare of the people will be his first priority because according to him, “that is the primary responsibility of any serious government. The people must be secured and their welfare taken care of before you can think of any other development.

“This will be followed with aggressive investment in the education sector. Apart from poverty, the condition of some of our schools today, especially at the rural areas is a contributory factor to the growing number of out of school children in the state”.

According to him, quality education is a right of every child according to the United Nation charter “so therefore we will ensure that every child has access to quality education at all levels”.