From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), has said that the confession of non-partisan source, extolling the leadership qualities of Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has reinforced the commitment of members towards actualizing the Osinbajo presidential ambition in 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PCG, which became the first of such intra-party pressure group to be officially recognized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) emphasized that their outing in Katsina and the warm reception given to Professor Osinbajo by the masses and royalty spoke volumes of what people with good foresight should expect in 2023.

“The revered royal father’s objective and very positive comments extolling the positive attributes of the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo further reinforces convictions about the fatherly wisdom of the Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Faruk and the genuine leadership qualities of Professor Osinbajo.

“It was a crucial meeting between clarity of vision and clarity of perception and fortunately, members of the PCG which is the mobilization arm of the Progressive Project (TPP) were on hand to join the entire people of Daura Emirate in witnessing not only an installation but also, an unfolding of future events,” Barrister Emmanuel Pippa, spokesman of the pro-Osinbajo PCG stated.

The PCG further noted that the Emir who was not given to frivolity unequivocally acknowledged that Osinbajo; “is a very good Man, He is my favorite person.”

According to Barrister Pippa, the warm and enthusiastic reception granted the Vice President by ordinary citizens as well as the Emir of Daura’s affirmation that; “he is a noble man who keeps his promises and a trust worthy person who has so much patience and knows what to do at any given time, clearly differentiates Osinbajo from other aspirants to the nation’s top position.

“Knowing that Prof Osinbajo has been a very loyal and trustworthy Vice President and understanding that he is a man of great intellectual capacity further reinforces the hopes of Nigeria’s true Progressives who look forward to a consolidation of gains made under President Muhammadu Buhari as well as a decisive march towards national greatness, unity and development.

“The Emir of Daura is too frank and candid to refer to just anyone as his favourite person and as someone who keeps promises; luckily for us in the PCG, the great leadership qualities of Professor Yemi Osinbajo is perceptible to the highly-placed and millions of ordinary citizens whose votes will decide the outcome of 2023 presidential elections,” he noted.