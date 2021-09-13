From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A pressure group, Delta State Youth Progress (DSYP) has implored the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to consider former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido as it’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The group said Lamido has what it takes to defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and efficiently and effectively transform the country for good.

President of group, Mr. General Mayor who made this appeal in Asaba in a statement, also urged all Nigerians to support Lamido to run for the presidency.

Mayor said the former governor has proved himself to be an astute administrator with a knack for sustainable development.

“Nigeria is in turmoil. Our security is a mess. Development across board is even more utopian. The incumbent government has done best in singing its own praises in opposition to the harsh reality Nigerians find themselves.

“Apparently, there is only one solution. Which is to kick out APC. Anybody supporting Lamido will be doing Nigeria a lot of good,” Mayor said.

He called on the PDP not undermine the contributions of Lamido in unifying the party.

“PDP owes Lamido the presidency. He has stood by the party from time.

“He has unified the party in the North and supported it immensely in the south. Hence, there is no better choice of who flies the flag of the party in 2023,” he added

