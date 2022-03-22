From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A non governmental organisation, All Progressive Coalition Newtwork, APCN, has called on the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, to contest for President of Nigeria in 2023.

Chairman of the APCN, Honourable Zailani Sani made the call in Bauchi yesterday when hundreds of members of the Network converge on Plaza Shopping Complex in Bauchi, to celebrate the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is the longest serving Senator in the history of Nigeria.

Sani described Lawan as a great leader whose contributions to the unity and development of the country inspired the group and hence the call on him to run for President.

“His contributions to providing unity and development appeared unparalleled, ” he said.

” One of the makers of historic landmark in this present dispensation is Dr Ahmad Lawan from the northeast geopolitical zone.

“After the demise of the eventful days of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the emergence of Lawan at the helm of affairs in recent time is therefore one of the divine revelations of the country”

The group commended Lawan’an leadership for initiating and supporting ideas and debate in the Senate that promote livelihood and improved well being of the masses.

“Dr Lawal has epitomised the actualisation of programmes and policies though doggedness to bring viable changes for positive impact at the grassroots level,” Chairman of the group observed

“He has the belief that the 774 local governments areas , state assemblies and their respective judiciary would offer immediate support for addressing numerous developments atb the lower level.

” As such, he vowed to ensure their passage at all cost.

” Moreover, he singlehandedly masterminded and sought for the support of his fellow senators against policy of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

“Though it has been on record that over 90 percent of the countries in the globe have succeeded in the implementation of friendly policies, Dr Lawan viewed it as a direct attack on the common man which will further wirsen his situation.

“As such he stood against all odds to see its death and enforce retreat against its implementation”

The group said based on the leadership and dedication of Lawan, the group unanimously rose from its meeting and resolved to call on Lawan to run for president as he has all the qualities that Nigerians are yearning for in a leader.

The group hope that Lawan would yield their call and advised the All Progressive Congress and Nigerians to rally round him for a focused leadership that will deliver the country from challenges of nations hood.