From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A group, Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN ) has canvassed for the increase in participation of women in politics and governance in the 2023 electioneering.

GECORN northeast zonal coordinator, Prof Patricia Donli, while speaking at a national walk for women participation in Maiduguri, Borno State, weekend, described the statistics of women in governance as unsatisfactory. She called for more participation of women in politics.

“Look across the nation, look at the Assembly, the local government areas, states; how many women do you see? Meanwhile women makes 50 percent of the population,” Donli said.

She explained that the national walk was aimed at mobilising women to campaign against all forms of violence against them and girls as well as discrimination and gender inequality.

She called for 50 percent women representation in governance. She said the Gender and Constitution Network funded by the Ford Foundation, was also to sensitise women in the area

Borno State Commissioner of Women affairs,Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo in her remark said it was time women took the front stage in political participation especially as the nation prepare for elections in 2023.

“Women must be encouraged to participate in politics . Women must not wait until service is delivered to them. We must make solution, we must endure. If they put the meeting at 1am, go. If you are given five minutes notice, be there . We must push and push,” she said.

The event also witnessed award of recognition given by the network to the women affairs commissioner to encourage other women in governments.