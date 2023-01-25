From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement For Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has condemned and decried the attack on convoys of presidential candidate of Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi after successful electioneering campaign in Katsina State.

The group described the act as barbaric, insensate, despicable, horrendous and called on security operatives to arrest, investigate and prosecute the culprits and also beef up security around Obi to avoid further attacks.

The National President/ Convener MENPIE Mr. Vincent Ezekweme in a statement tagged”let us make friends not enemies, think the best not the worst of others”(Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe), called on candidates, political parties and stakeholders not only to play the game of politics according to rules, but also most to calls their overzealous supporters to refrain from casting unnecessary and unsubstantiated aspersions.

“It is very unfortunate and pathetic that this despicable incidence happened now collective and collaborative efforts are channels towards ensuring peaceful, credible, free, fair and commendable 2023 general elections that will foster national unity, integration and cohesion.

“We appeal to Katsina State government, Police high command and other security personnel to order for discreet and indepth investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the attack in order to forestall future occurrence.

“We equally appeal to government to beef up security around all the presidential and governorship candidates in view of current security challenges bedeviling the country.

“Similarly in view of frustrations and disappointments encounters by registrants in collections of their PVC, it will be a step in the right direction and welcome development for INEC to extend period of PVC collections for two weeks to enable every registrants to obtain their PVC because it is only veritable weapon to enthroned good governance and leaders.

“INEC should device less cumbersome means and ways for disbursement of PVC to the registrants as well as probe alleged sharp practices by some INEC officials especially in southeast that has made voters card collections excruciating sufferings and unbearable pains” Ezekwueme stated.