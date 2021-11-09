By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A political group, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT), has declared support for the titular former Lagos Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress APC) to run for president in 2023.

The group’s Director General, Otunba Olufemi Soluade, who disclosed this to reporters in Lagos, urged all Nigerians, regardless of tribe or religion, to support Tinubu for him to become president in 2023 for the social, political and economic development of the country.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He said the group has ABAT campaign offices in various countries including the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, India, China and Saudi Arabia among others.

‘Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

‘We looked around for such personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made,’ he said

Also speaking, the apex chairman of the ABAT Movement, Cardinal James Odunbamku said Asiwaju Tinubu is the best man for the job.

‘As a bridge-builder with a great personality and mentality that recognises all and sundry, there cannot be a better replacement for President Buhari come 2023.

‘The choice of Tinubú as the country’s next president was painstakingly taken, after taking several yardsticks into consideration.’

He described Tinubu as a leader of leaders, a political colossus and an embodiment of progressive politics.

Also present at the meeting is APC National Deputy Director, Youths and Students Council, Amb Seyi Bamigbade; Kaoli Olusanya, Oyin Danmale, Lateef Ibirogba, Elder Adaranijo, Kolade Alabi, Bolaji Ariyo, All Progressives Congress Chairman Lagos, Ojelabi and many other political stalwarts in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .