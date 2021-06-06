From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the preparation for 2023 general elections gathers momentum, a socio cultural group from Enugu west Senatorial zone has expressed their support for gubernatorial candidate from Enugu East Senatorial zone.

The group under the aegis of ”Agbaja Leaders of Thought” also stated that they are ready to support any credible candidate with high pedigree from the zone, stressing that it is their turn to produce the next governor of the state.

In a communiqué issued at the weekend by the Board of Trustees of the group at the end of their meeting in Enugu after deliberations on socio economic developments in the country said that their position was based in keeping with respect, justice and equity.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the former Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), and Chairman of the group, Prof. Chinedu Nebo and former PDP Senatorial aspirant and its Secretary, Prof. Agu Gab Agu went further to say that this is in support of the principle of rotation in choosing who to compete in the elective positions in the state.

The communiqué partly read thus;, ” the board of trustee of Agbaja Leaders of Thought support in it’s entirety the principle of rotation in choosing the person to compete for Governorship position in Enugu State, at anytime it constitutionally falls due.

“We therefore endorse without hesitation that it is the turn of Enugu East Senatorial District to produce for the state a capable and competent person to occupy the position of the Governor of the state in 2023.

“This is in keeping with our respect and belief in justice and equity; and our moral obligation to respect the sound succession plan conduced by the founding fathers of the state that is aimed at avoiding rancour division and eschewing bitterness,”

Expressing further, the communiqué added that “the board calls on the relevant government agencies to revisit the hasty and ill advised closure of disused Coal Mine.There is an urgent need for international best practices to save the lives and property of the people.

“The board noted the abundant untapped, unexplored and exploited natural resources in Agbaja land and invites the federal and state governments, as well as corporate bodies to help fast track the exploitation of the vast natural resources in the area especially the gas deposit in Amansiodo.”

Sunday Sun gathered that Agbaja Leaders of Thought are made up of prominent and intellectual individuals from Eziagu and Udi Local Government Areas as well as Ngwo clan of the state.