From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the preparation for 2023 general elections gathers momentum, a social cultural group under the aegis of Adada General Assembly (AGA) says Isi-uzo Local Government Area in Enugu East Senatorial district should produce governor that will succeed Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2023.

The group also stated that they are ready to support any credible candidate from the local government anointed by the incumbent governor, stressing that Isi-Uzo LG under Enugu East senatorial District have suffered neglects and marginalization over the years.

Mr Lazarus Ogbonna, National Chairman of the group said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while briefing newsmen.

He alleged that Isi-uzo has been marginalised in the district from occuping elective positions.

“This LG has not produce senator or House of Representatives members from Enugu East Senatorial district.

“The slot of Enugu State House of Assembly occupied by the district since 2015 is also from another LG not Isi-uzo.

“This is to give Isi-uzo sense of belonging and address this marginalization against the people of that LG.

“In the interest of equity and justice Isi-uzo should be allowed to produce governor that will succeed Ugwuanyi since is the turn of the district to produce governor for the Enugu State in 2023,” he said.

Speaking further, Ogbonna said that the group’s support for Ugwuanyi successor to emerge from Isi-Uzo was in the interest of equity, justice and fairness.

“As a group, members are concerned over what is going on in the political space in Enugu state about who succeeds the incumbent governor in 2023.

“The essence of this press briefing is to state in a very clear term the stand of Adada General Assembly as well as entire Nsukka people on who succeeds Ugwuanyi in 2023.

“AGA membership is drawn from seven local government areas that made up Nsukka cultural zone, namely; Udenu, Isi-Uzo, Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Uzo-Uwani, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North local government areas,” he said.

The president said that, culturally Isi-Uzo LG is Nsukka, but politically the LG belongs to Enugu East Senatorial District.

“We are appealing to governor Ugwuanyi to please consider somebody from Isi-Uzo while anointing who will succeed him in 2023,” he said.

Ogbonna commended Ugwuanyi achievements in Enugu State since 2015 he assumed office especially how he made the state the most peaceful in the country.

“We urge anybody that will succeed Ugwuanyi to consolidate on his achievements as well as sustain the peace in the state by carrying everybody along,” he said.

Mr Ogbuja Ogbu, National Secretary,

Comrade Ikechukwu Okenyi, National Deputy Director of Media and Publicity and Hon.Cosmas Agbo: Ex-official member, were among members of AGA present during the briefing.