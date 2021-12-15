From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Coalition Group (NCG), have called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the 2023 presidential election.

The group who stormed Owerri, the Imo State capital to drum support for Vice President, said having been on the saddle as deputy to President Muhammadu Buhari, he has the firm knowledge of what Nigerians need and will deliver.

The National Secretary of NCG, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibịa, said the group will also mobilize State Governors, past and present National Assembly members, and elected All Progressives Congress, APC, executives across the nation, to ensure that Osinbajo emerges the presidential flag-bearer of the ruling party and elected President subsequently.

Dibịa, added that Osinbajo has demonstrated the sort of leadership ability and experience needed to pilot the nation’s affairs at this time of her history and would make a true Nigerian president.

He said that given Osinbajo’s “enviable wisdom, vibrancy, and humility, a better future is possible for Nigeria”, adding that the Igbo are whole heatedly in support of an Osinbajo presidency.

Over 500 members of the Imo State chapter of NCG led by the State Coordinator, Hon. Paul Uche, were present at Ahiajoku Convention Center to receive the Vice President.

The pro-APC group is made up of civil society groups, non governmental organizations, ethnic movements including Arewa and Ohanaeze,

Osinbajo was in Owerri Tuesday, to flag of the 29th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSME) Clinics, the first in the State.