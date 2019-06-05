Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An Igbo socio-political and cultural group, Movement for Justice and Equity/Solidarity for Election of President of Igbo Extraction, has endorsed former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect for Abia North district, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Peter Obi and Ike Ekweremadu, for 2023 Igbo presidency.

National President of the group, Chief Simon Chukwuemeka Ogonaezi, who stated this in Onitsha said, “there are other Igbo people who are fit for the seat of the president, but, we endorsed the trio of Ekweremadu, deputy Senate president, Obi, former governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Uzor Kalu because of their good track records.

“2023 is the turn of the Igbo nation to produce the president of this country and whoever that is eyeing the seat from other ethnic nation is insatiable and greedy because the North and West have taken their slots.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government should embrace federal character and government of inclusiveness in all her undertakings.

“They should ensure they zone the Senate president to the South East.

“In 2015, during the inauguration of the red chambers, they claimed no APC senator came from South East and that was why they zoned out Senate president from South East.

“Presently, the Senate president comes from North, president comes from North, vice president from South West and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) also from the North.

“In order to give the Igbo nation a sense of belonging, the Senate president this time around should come from the South East. Deputy Senate president is not enough for the Igbo, the likes of Chief Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Uwajimogu, who are elected senators under APC from Abia North senatorial district and Okigwe North zone respectively, should be considered for the Senate president.

“It is not acceptable to give us deputy Senate president. Yoruba and Hausa have taken Senate president slots, but Igbo have not,” he stated.

He also condemned the marginalisation of the Igbo in the infrastructural development of the country, adding that the South East is the most marginalised in a country where it is part and parcel of.