From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Arochukwu Consultative Forum (AYF) has endorsed the flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Ike Okorafor as their sole candidate for the Arochukwu State constituency come 2023.

The Group, Arochukwu Consultative Forum (ACF), which comprises eminent men and women of all political and Allied Groups in Arochukwu LGA made the resolution during her extraordinary special meeting in Arochukwu.

In a release endorsed by her Chairman, Dr Uche Okoro, they hinged their preference and total support for Prince Okorafor on his enviable records of achievements and impacts on his people, both home and abroad.

The Group further expressed confidence that Okorafor, if elected come 2023 has the capacity to give the good people of Arochukwu State Constituency, a robust, efficient and effective representation.

“At the end of our Aggregation and Consolidation Meeting with participants drawn across the entire Arochukwu State Constituency, we x-rayed the rich resume and accomplishments of Prince Ike Okorafor and therefore, adopted him as our preferred choice for Arochukwu State Constituency in 2023.

“Therefore, we urge the good people of Arochukwu State Constituency to rally round and ensure that Prince Ike Okorafor emerged victorious at the general poll come 2023”, the group added.

