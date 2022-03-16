From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A political pressure group, We Move Group (WMG) has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidential seat come the 2023 presidential election.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Group gave the endorsement during its virtual inaugural meeting which drew participants from leading professionals, business people and politicians within and outside the country.

Lead speakers at the meeting said the Group’s virtual meeting was to formally unveil its programmes which they said are focused on building a robust nationwide movement to ensure that Osinbajo is elected president come 2023.

Contributing at the meeting, a prominent politician, Mr. Wale Akingbade said the decision to endorse the Vice President came after careful deliberations and consultations with decision makers and opinion leaders from diverse parts of the country.

He said the Group’s endorsement of the Vice President was “hinged on his six identified strengths and qualities which include time proven credentials, competence, character, conviction, compassion and commitment to national unity”.

Akingbade said no further attribute would be enough to advance the fact that Osinbajo was ably qualified to be president of Nigeria than the recent birthday tribute by President Muhammadu Buhari where he described the VP as an embodiment of humility and loyalty who had worked selflessly and sacrificially to bring government closer to the people.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The Vice President is a principled leader, with the right people focused and public service credentials to lead Nigeria at a critical time when the nation needs experienced, skillful, stable hands at the helm.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“At any time Prof. Osinbajo had performed in executive capacity, either as Attorney General in Lagos State or as Acting President of the Federal Government, his inspired policies, actions and initiatives in the public sector have greatly shaped and continue to shape, social, legal, economic and political development in Nigeria.

“In situations where the Vice President does not wield total executive power, he uses advocacy to advance causes he believes in, like his laudable rehabilitation/welfare initiative in the war torn North East of Nigeria”.

Alhaji Zakari Buba, a business man and one of the conveners of the Group noted that Nigerians have a rare opportunity to support the candidacy of the Vice President who he described as “a one-in-a-million politician with an impeccable and unblemished record of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness”.

Buba disclosed that those who have had the privilege to associate with Prof. Osinbajo would attest to the fact he was the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this critical phase of her nationhood.

“His transparent commitment to the progress of people from every part of the country and his uncommon fairness and loyalty even in very difficult times, marked him out.

Tony Epelle, a lawyer and convener of the Group observed that to build a new Nigeria, the country need a man like Osinbajo who is prepared to make sacrifices and fight injustice, corruption and to insist on the rule of law as key pillars for building a healthy progressive society.

Epelle noted that the need for a rounded, competent, and credible candidate with nationwide appeal and acceptance has come which was a fundamental imperative and deciding factor for the next election and the overall future direction of the country.

He described the Vice President as the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023.