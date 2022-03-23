From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Green Alliance on Wednesday intensified the pressure on the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Adorning in branded T-shirts and fez caps, members of the group stormed Asaba, Delta State capital, and marched through major streets, urging Emefiele to declare his intention to contest.

The group said it will not stop mobilising Nigerians until Emefiele, who hails from Delta State, yielded to it’s demand.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohonda thanked the Igbo speaking part of Delta State (Anioma nation) for producing Emefiele, describing him as a multi talented individual with the midas touch to transform the country for better.

“Emefiele has contributed his quota to the stability and growth of the financial system in Nigeria. He is a talented human being, a special gift, so we want him to bring his managerial ability and administrative acumen to all other sectors of the Nigerian economy not just the financial sector.

“We have seen wonders that have happened in the financial sector, Nigeria has not gone the way of Zimbabwe, we have not gone the way of Venezuela. We are still intact despite the economic crunch caused by COVID-19 and what have you.

“Emefiele has been alive to his responsibility, and we want him to come in as president and extend his administrative acumen to address the challenges of insecurity, corruption and all that,” he said.

Co-convener of the group, Valentine Gabriel had while addressing hordes of supporters, said Green Alliance has become the biggest movement in Africa with over 6 million members after it organised road shows in Lagos and Abuja.

Flanked by the Legal Adviser, Akin Osomo; and Director of Mobilisation, Angela Ajufoh, the Co-convener vowed that the group would mobilise funds to purchase expression of interest and nomination forms for Emefiele as soon as he yields to the pressure.

Mr. Gabriel claimed that every Nigerian was very enthusiastic about the push for the CBN governor to declare his intention to contest.