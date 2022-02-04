From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), has kicked against the zoning the Presidency to the South in 2023.

The group said the agitations for the next president of the country to come from the South is self serving.

The national coordinator of the group, Mallam Mahmoud Mohammed Katun, while presenting a letter, containing its position, to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, said the South has had its fair share of the Presidency since 1999.

Katun noted that “for the avoidance of doubt, nobody has the right to exclude any segment of this country from aspiring for the highest office in the land, especially segments of the North that have never had the opportunity of occupying the prime position.

“From 1999 to 2023, the South would have ruled Nigeria for 14 years, while the North, for 10 years.

“Why should we then prioritize the South to take over when the North has a shortfall?

“Giving priority to zones in the North that haven’t had the opportunity should be done to guarantee equity, fairness and justice.

“But even more importantly, it is our considered position that political parties should prioritize experience, competence and capacity in choosing or zoning their presidential tickets.”