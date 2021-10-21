By Lukman Olabiyi

United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UNBi) has berated the Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communication, Raymond Dokpesi, over his comment on Igbo presidency.

Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement on Monday, said Nigerians were afraid a president of Igbo extraction would allow the country’s breakup over what he called overwhelming influence of founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in the region.

Reacting to the comment, UBNi, an advocacy group working for the realisation of a South East presidency in 2023, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Nkolika Mkparu, alleged Dokpesi by his divisive comments against the Igbo was using his media platform to drag venom against the country.

The group also urged former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to dissociate himself from comments capable of overheating the polity.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

UNBi said a large number of people from the South East believed in one Nigeria and have investments all over the country, working and developing anywhere they found themselves and made the place their home.

The group said the emergence of a Nigerian president of the South East extraction would not only unify the country, but also engender cohesion in the polity.

“Our attention has been drawn to a very offensive and divisive statement issued by media businessman, Dopkesi, where he was playing a racist cum ethnic card against the people from the South East.

“Dokpesi is using his business to drag venom against the art of this country. When the South South agitation was going on, where was Dokpesi to say the South South cannot be trusted, but former President Goodluck Jonathan was elected as president of the country. Where was Dopkesi when people from northern Nigeria were elected as presidents irrespective of the problems in the North? We have seen Dokpesi use his media outlet against the people from the South East for a while, without being challenged.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .