David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A political group under the aegis of Equity Movement in Anambra State has declared that if presidency eludes the Southeast in 2023 it would be a confirmation that the Igbo are no longer needed in the Nigerian Project.

The group’s Chairman, Chief Gaius Ezeh, made the declaration at Igbo-Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state after its executive meeting, lamenting that the region had been long marginalized and suppressed.

He said: “That a tribe like this has not been allowed an opportunity to be the Chief Servant of this country is a clear indication that the gang up is thick and strong; so strong that an increasing number of Igbo are beginning to think that there are good reasons to believe that Ndigbo are not really wanted in Nigeria.

“The idea of Biafra, more than ever before, is growing in momentum and popularity among the Igbo of all classes now. But we in Equity Movement still believe that a better structured Nigeria where equity reigns is better for all and sundry.”

“Unless we prefer self deceit, we cannot be talking of a united Nigeria where major federating units still have good reasons to believe they are cheated, oppressed and do not really belong,” he said.