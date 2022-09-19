From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A political pressure group, All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Solidarity Forum, has described the appointment of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, as National Youth Coordinator of the party’s 2022 presidential campaign council as strategic.

The national Co-ordinator of the group, Joseph Ukpoju, told journalists, in Abuja, said Bello’s appointment will help to boost support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, owing to the Kogi governor’s acceptability among youths across the country.

Ukpoju, who described the Kogi governor as an astute youth mobilizer, whose actions resonate well with the teeming youthful population in the country.

According to him, “the strategic import of the appointment of the young and energetic Yahaya Bello cannot be overemphasized. Over the years, he has demonstrated capacity and a commitment to bring the teeming youthful population in Nigeria to the mainstream of governance in the country.

“The APC Youth Solidarity and Development Forum is elated that the leadership of the APC has delivered a masterstroke that would translate to the active buy-in of the youths in the country into the Tinubu-Shettima 2023 Project”.

“This much he has demonstrated in several capacities over the years, and the results have been outstanding.

“We wish to use this medium to pledge our continued support to the Tinubu-Shettima 2023 Project by mobilizing at least 25 million youths across the country to vote massively for the APC during the presidential elections.

“We are also buoyed by the fact that we have, as the National Youth Coordinator, a man the teeming youthful population in the country looks up to as a role model. We also do not doubt the ability of Governor Yahaya Bello to galvanize the votes of the country’s youths for the APC in the 2023 presidential elections. ”

“It is our considered opinion that with Governor Yahaya Bello, the APC should rest assured that the youths of the country would rally behind the APC towards delivering electoral victory at the polls.”