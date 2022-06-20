From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A socio-cultural group under the aegis of ”Nsukka Ezuo” has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the peaceful conduct of Peoples Democratic Party’s primary elections and for the choice of Mr Peter Mbah as the party flagbearer in the State.

The group whose members are made up of prominent sons and daughters from Enugu North Senatorial District

stated this in a communiqué it issued at the end of their general meeting in Nsukka on Monday, noted that the PDP primaries were peaceful, despite few hitches and challenges.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by Prof Damian Opata and Hon. Vitus Ugwu, chairmen and

Secretary (respectively) of Nsukka Ezuo, appreciated the Governor for surpassing the hurdles which faced him and the party during the primaries.

The group noted that the choice of Mba who is from Enugu East Senatorial District, as the party flagbearer in the state will continue to foster unity, peace, solidarity, as well as ensure that zoning formula is sustained in the state.

The communiqué partly read, “Nsukka Ezuo discussed the political parties primaries in the state, especially those of the ruling party in the state, and were of the opinion that the primaries were very peaceful, despite few observed hitches and challenges here and there.

“Nsukka Ezuo heartily appreciate the enormous hurdles which Governor Ugwuanyi throughout the primaries and beyond. The greatest of these hurdles was the vigourous attempts to scuttle the zoning system for the election of governors in Enugu State.

“With this in mind, Nsukka Ezuo heartily congratulate Governor Ugwuanyi for the choice of Mr. Peter Mbah, from Enugu East Senatorial District, as the PDP flagbearer in the State.

“The choice of Mba will continue to foster unity, peace, and solidarity in Enugu State,” the communiqué read.

Stressing further the communiqué said “Nsukka Ezuo equally felicitate with Mbah on the onerous and challenging task that has been placed on him.

“We also commend him for choosing our brother, Ifeanyi Ossai as his running mate who is from Nsukka zone.

“We have enormous confidence on them as great and successful lawyers of national and international repute.

We are aware that they have the requisite exposure and immense relevance experience to drive Enugu State to very great and enviable heights.

“We equally congratulate all the contestants that have keyed into the choice of these great personalities. These contestants have demonstrated the needed maturity and sportsmanship that drive politics

throughout the world.

“We call on all Enugu State citizens, home and abroad, and irrespective of party affiliation, to rally round Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Ossai, and the general leadership of the PDP in Enugu State so that come 2023 Barr. Mbah and Ossai will have a resounding electoral victory at the gubernatorial election in the State,” they said.

It would be recall that Nsukka Ezuo had before the parties primary elections in the state campaigned vigorously for sustenance of zoning formula in the States and a gubernatorial slot for East Senatorial District to ensure Justice, equity and fairness.

