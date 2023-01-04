From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a non-profit international organization, Junior Chamber International ASO (JCI), has admonished youths against engaging in activities that will be detrimental to them and the nation.

JCI President, Mr Oladipupo Abayomi spoke recently in Abuja, during the presentation of Partnership Appreciation awards to the organization’s youth development partners for their various contributions to the advancement of its mission and vision.

One of the top award recipients was the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, which has been a long term partner of the non – profit organization for over 22 years – contributing to growth and development of enterprising young leaders across various sectors of the economy through the sponsorship of developmental programs and community impact focused projects.

Junior Chamber International Aso is one of the Leading Local Organization of Junior Chamber International, Nigeria domiciled in Abuja Metropolis. The nonprofit organization also have presence in over 29 states in Nigeria, and 129 Countries in the world.

Abayomi said: “The youths of Nigeria must begin to take steps that will further enhance personal growth, Nation building and must desist from all form vices that would be detrimental achieving their set goals”

Recounting the 2022 journey gains of the JCI, the local President said “Transcorp Hilton, Abuja played a very important and strategic role in the implementation of all 2022 programmes, business meetings, training and seminars, and the Annual, Convention and Investiture of 2023 President through her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which aims to impact youth and community development.

“And on behalf of the Leadership and members of JCI Aso, the President used the medium to appreciate the Management of Transcorp Hilton for the partnership opportunity which resulted in the Upskilling of members on their leadership journey within the organization and beyond, and the several positive community impact achieved especially amongst young people and women.”

He also shared hopes for continued partnership to ensure sustainable development in the community.