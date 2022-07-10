From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group championing the election of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tinubu 2023 Campaign Organization, has mapped out strategies for the victory of the former Lagos State Governor.

Also, the group has commenced sensitization in all the local government areas of the state ahead of the next year’s general election.

National Coordinator of the group, Chief Sola Ebire said the leaders of the group had met and map out strategies to ensure that Tinubu wins the forthcoming presidential election.

This is even as the group has selected eminent politicians made up of chieftains of the ruling APC to lead the campaign of Tinubu in all the Local Government Areas of the state.

Ebire, who briefed members about several efforts and achievements of the campaign organization both in Ondo State and across country, urged members of the campaign team to work tirelessly for the victory of Tinubu.

He charged members of the group to explore all opportunities within their reach to garner more support for the APC candidate so that he could succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group’s national coordinator noted that their campaign should be hinged on Asiwaju’s exemplary conduct and selflessness as witnessed by many successful political leaders who he raised from the grassroots to national level.

“There is still need for more visibility of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu. Untill Asiwaju becomes the riddle, song and slogan of every tom, dick and harry in the nation and beyond, the campaign organization will not rest.”