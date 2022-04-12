From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Group, Abia Revival Movement (ARM) has begun mobilization for the emergence of the co-chairman of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Bishop Sunday Onuoha, as the next governor of Abia State.

The Group said their decision to queue behind the Anglican Bishop was because of his competencies, experience in Global Peace Initiatives, diaspora connection, international engagement in technology, innovation, and agriculture as well as his deep commitment to social re-engineering, education, lifting poor and disable people out of poverty and many more.

In addition to that, they said that Abia people are tired of failed leadership over the years which has contributed to the backwardness of the State in virtually every sector of the economy, hence their hunger and desire for a competent, experienced and God-fearing person like Bishop Onuoha to take over the affairs of the State.

A statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator and General Secretary of the Group, Emmanuel Ekeoma and Godwin Udensi, respectively, encouraged Bishop Onuoha, to answer the call of the people and rescue Abia State from the dungeon of poverty, deprivation and other forms of backwardness.

Part of the statement reads: “ARM had observed with dismay the deplorable state of infrastructures in Abia state, high unemployment and diminished business opportunities, poor educational and health facilities and general breakdown of law and order due to incompetent governance.

“In the last 24 years, Abia has suffered from abject incompetence in leadership at the highest level, Godfatherism and an evil cabal that has held the state to ransom, thereby, hampering socioeconomic development and gross mismanagement of human and material resources of the state.

“We need total change in leadership this time. We need a leadership that is independent, focused, visionary, transparent and people oriented, with a sound economic plan that can lift the state out of the doldrums and into economic prosperity, including the regeneration of Aba metropolis into a world class city with world class infrastructure to support production, creativity, skills, apprenticeship and commercial hub centre.

“We support numerous other concerned stakeholders in Abia state who have amplified the call for the emergence of Bishop Onuoha as the central candidate for governorship of Abia State in 2023 elections.

“It’s our hope that Bishop Onuoha will answer this noble call to restore the hopes and aspirations of all indigenes of Abia regardless of where they come from in the state.”

The group renewed its commitment to the revival of Abia State in all ramifications, so that all Abians will experience good and transparent governance that will deliver sound public services around road infrastructure, utilities, health, education, jobs and improved quality of life for all.