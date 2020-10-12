Sunday Ani

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a non-governmental organisation, OUK Movement, has begun to mobilise support for former governor of Abia State and current Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

According to the Coordinator of OUK Movement Worldwide and the head of Lagos Chapter, Chief Ezeogo Emenike Iguh, the call by the people of the South East zone, asking Nigerians from other geopolitical zones to support them to produce the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 was to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

He stressed that the movement wanted to present Senator Kalu to Nigerians for the 2023 presidential election because he is a detribalised Nigerian of Igbo extraction, who unarguably would move Nigeria to a greater height.

Speaking during the second meeting of the group in Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State, yesterday, Chief Iguh said the idea of the movement was conceived when it was clear that Kalu has the intention to run for the office of the president.

“People are already mobilizing for this ambition under this umbrella in all other states of the federation. So, having worked for him for more than 15 years, I decided to champion the cause here in Lagos. This is because he is one man who can change things and make Nigeria better for all, irrespective of state, ethnic, regional, geographical or religious leaning. He will bring the things we have been missing in the polity to reality,” he stated.

On how he intended to penetrate all the local councils in Lagos State, he said there would be structures in the 20 local government areas as well as the 37 local council development authorities in the state with a central body that would coordinate their activities.

He further said that one good thing about the movement is that it is not about political party affiliation because it cuts across party lines.

“It is about people of like mind who want a detribalized young Nigerian to be able to lead this country for once and let us see how far he will go. Our core mission is to mobilize support for Orji Kalu’s presidential ambition in 2023. We already have this organisation in all the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Abuja,” he said.

The interim coordinator, Sam Ejikeme Ezerika, expressed gladness that after the inaugural meeting on September 26, a large number of people had begun to show interest and support.

He also assured that the movement would ensure that all hands were on deck to ensure Kalu becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“This is because we believe in him and we trust him. We have experienced him as a governor. He is a man of the people, who believes in carrying everybody along. He is a detribalized Nigerian; he doesn’t believe in tribe but in individual’s ability. He believes that everyone is human and should be respected, helped and made happy. We love him; we know him and we are working for him and that is why everyone has come together to ensure that the movement succeeds. The OUK Movement is nongovernmental and nontribal; it is a movement to ensure that Kalu becomes the next president of Nigeria,” he said.

On the importance of grassroots mobilization, he said: “The principal operation of this movement is to go grassroots; to meet who is who in the streets, markets, neighbourhoods and local governments. That is our target. We have charged all our members that attended today’s meeting, to go back to their localities to begin to mobilize, and with time, we shall create local government coordinators.”