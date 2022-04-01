From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has formally joined the contest for the presidential ticket of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A group, Like Minds for Peter Obi, obtained the nomination forms for the former Anambra State governor, who was the party’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 poll, at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Its leader, Ekene Nwakuche, told journalists that they obtained the N40 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Obi, because of their confidence in his ability to offer purposeful leadership to the country.

He implored members of the PDP to rally round the former governor, as he has the competence to move the country forward.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that already, a political pressure group, “Take Back Nigeria”, has promised to mobilise 10 million votes for Obi, in the general election, if he gets the opposition party’s presidential ticket.

“We don’t belong to any political party. We’re just a group of young Nigeria professionals that feels that the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a technocrat, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance. Because we believe that if we cut down the cost of governance, the country would move in the right direction. And we’ve been following, we are different individuals in the group, professionals, businessman , public servants, different category of contractors, artisans, we have members from everywhere in Nigeria, we are fully represented.

“So, we want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor. And we have heard him talk, he has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the promised land.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

We’re not in this thing because of any gain. We’re doing it because of our children to come.”