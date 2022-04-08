A group, Amaechi Support Group (ASG), has appealed to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to heed its call to come out and contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Describing the minister as very qualified for the nation’s number one position, National Coordinator of ASG, ThankGod Didia, urged him to hearken to the voice of members of the support group.

Didia, who led other key officers of the group to Awka where he formally inaugurated the South East and South South zonal and state officers, noted that the group was made up of the voting masses of Nigeria, professionals, artisans, business executives, petty traders, housewives and youths.

He expressed the readiness of the members to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for the minister if that will make him see how committed they are to over him.

In an interview with journalists after the inauguration ceremony which took place in Awka during the week, Didia disclosed the eggheads who formed the nucleus of ASG painstakingly sought Amaechi as a very suitable and capable successor who will maintain the tempo already set by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, therefore, charged all the executive officers of ASG to step up action in massive grassroots political evangelism to all the nooks and crannies of their states, councils and wards.

South East Woman Leader, Chinyere Ibezim, popularly called Aso Rock Madam said: “Today’s inauguration will now avails us wide sure-footed advantage to go all out mobilising more Nigerians in every state, political wards and beyond political cleavages.

“This is because Amaechi has, over the years of his dedicated service to God and humanity, touched many lives positively, hence enjoys the love, favour and follower-ship of virtually all Nigerians.’’

