From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W) on Tuesday raised alarm over the gradual decline of security presence in parts of Delta State including Asaba capital city.

AYF-W which is the apex youth group in Delta North Senatorial stated that since January 2022, there has been a gradual pull out of security personnel manning strategic areas particularly in Asaba.

In a statement by the group’s publicity secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo recalled that in October 2021, AYF-W conferred an Award of Performance on the Delta State Police Commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali and his top management staff for improved level of security at the time.

Ekwukwo said there was relative peace and visible police presence in every nook and cranny in Asaba and it’s environs when the award was presented.

He however said security presence has declined since the new year, and called on police authority to restore police visibility across the state.

“As a responsible group that places high premium on the security of lives and properties of our people which is the only guarantee to development, we are concerned that unless the proactive measures taken by the security agencies especially the police is beefed up, considering that political activities ahead 2023 have already kick started, crimes that had been reduced might begin to take the center stage again.

“In the light of these, we hereby make a call on the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali to restore his magic wand of deploying heavy presence of his men to the streets and roads as we are convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the presence of policemen on the streets discourages and prevents the free movement of criminals thereby stalling crimes and criminality.

“AYF-W’s strict commitment and determination to making the collective well being of Ndi Anioma the priority and core mandate through sustained advocacy for the entrenchment of good governance and development of Anioma land at all levels remains unwaivering hence the need by AYF-W to always interface with all critical bodies and individuals both in public and private sectors to build a team spirit for the growth of our land,” it stated.

The group seized the opportunity to call on all Anioma youths not be a willing tool in the hands of unscrupulous politicians who see elections as do or die affairs.

“We urge well meaning sons and daughters of Anioma to remain law abiding and be peaceful from now till after the 2023 elections as there can’t be growth and development in the absence of peace and tranquility,” he added.