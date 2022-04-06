From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), yesterday, raised the alarm over the gradual decline of security presence in parts of Delta State, including Asaba capital city.

AYF-W, which is the apex youth group in Delta North Senatorial zone, stated that since January 2022, there has been a gradual pull out of security personnel manning strategic areas, particularly in Asaba.

The group’s Publicity Secretary, Elvis Ekwukwo, in a statement, recalled that in October 2021, AYF-W conferred an award of Performance on the Delta State Police Commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali, and his top management staff for improved level of security at the time.

Ekwukwo said there was relative peace and visible police presence in every nook and cranny in Asaba and its environs, when the award was presented. He, however, said security presence has declined since the new year, and called on police authority to restore police visibility across the state.

“As a responsible group that places high premium on the security of life and property of our people which is the only guarantee to development, we are concerned that unless the proactive measures taken by the security agencies, especially the police, is beefed up, considering that political activities ahead 2023 have already kick started, crimes that had been reduced might begin to take the centre stage again.

“In the light of these, we, hereby, make a call on the Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Mohammed Ali, to restore his magic wand of deploying heavy presence of his men to the streets and roads as we are convinced beyond all reasonable doubts that the presence of policemen on the streets discourages and prevents the free movement of criminals, thereby, stalling crimes and criminality.

“AYF-W’s strict commitment and determination to making the collective wellbeing of Ndi Anioma the priority and core mandate through sustained advocacy for the entrenchment of good governance and development of Anioma land at all levels remains unwavering, hence, the need by AYF-W to always interface with all critical bodies and individuals, both in public and private sectors, to build a team spirit for the growth of our land,” it stated.