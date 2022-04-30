From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A group championing the presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayinka Toluwanimi Group has commenced mobilisation across the six states of the South West for the election of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

The group has also held prayers for Tinubu in some states including Ondo, Oyo and Osun, with Christian and Islamic clerics praying for him.

Founder of the group, Alhaja Popoola said she founded the group in order to team up with other pro-Tinubu support groups for the victory of the former Lagos State Governor in the next year’s presidential election.

She explained that Tinubu has all it takes to lead the country, stressing that his contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be underestimated.

According to her, “Asiwaju Tinubu who was one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has contributed significantly to democracy in Nigeria and it’s time to reap the reward of his labour.”

Speaking at a special prayer session held for Tinubu in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, the state coordinator of the group, Hon. Khalid Ibrahim urged members of the group to work for the victory of the APC national leader in the forthcoming general election.