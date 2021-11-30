From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group known as Nkanu West for Good Governance (NWGG) has posited that is the turn of Enugu East Zone to produce the next governor of the state.

The group in a position taken after an extraordinary meeting in Enugu yesterday said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emenike Nnamani

that as a Youth Wing under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Wing in Enugu State, the national coordinator of the group Mr Anthony Iyiegbu has reiterated that the PDP must continue its zoning formula for the Governorship elections in Enugu state since the zoning formula prevents marginalization of any quarter in the state

While commending all the gubernatorial aspirants of the party in Enugu State for their matured politicking so far, the group said they were resolute to continue and sustain winning of elections and to retain power in Enugu State for PDP and the only way to achieve that was for power to go to Enugu East Senatorial zone.

“We all know the zoning arrangements we are talking about and we are also determined that a credible candidate should emerge with a free and fair primary but those candidates have to come from Enugu East Senatorial zone and not the West zone as some trouble makers have been going around taunting and nominating Senator Ike Ekweremadu for the role which, of course, is an invitation to the crisis that will do nobody any good.”

“It is only reasonable, just and fair that the only senatorial district to produce a governorship candidate for the party in 2023 in the state has to be, Enugu East Zone. We have gone too far in this journey, we have had a series of meetings, we have made compromises in times past to ensure equitable distribution of power in the state and we cannot afford to recant our position as a people and as a party this time.”

The group challenged those who want to topple the zoning arrangement because of Ekweremadu’s alleged interest to show evidence why power should not shift to the Enugu East zone.

“Furthermore, this is the zone that has shown the most loyalty and commitment to the PDP in the state, returning the highest number of votes for the party in all elections since 1999.

Nkanu West for Good Governance (NWGG) charged all PDP faithful and political actors in Nkanu West LGA, Enugu East zone and Enugu state in general, to remain resolute in the demand for the rights of their zone, as a demonstration of loyalty to the party position which they say has guaranteed and continued to produce peace, equity and justice in Enugu State.

“We therefore also call on our hardworking peace loving Governor, Dr Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to shout at the Devil and his agents roaming around our dear peaceful state, and enforce the zoning and shame the greedy and insatiable trouble makers,” the statement noted.

