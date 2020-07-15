Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Igbo Nsukka United Front (INUF) has said based on the zoning arrangement in Enugu State, it will still be the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District to produce the state governor in 2023.

Hon Chineme Onyeke, the Director General of the INUF, disclosed this on Wednesday in Nsukka while briefing newsmen.

He said the district would use dialogue and negotiation to convince political stakeholders in Enugu that a second round governorship zoning in 2023 should start from Enugu North.

‘The first round of the governorship zoning in Enugu State started in 1999 and will end in 2023 and second round will start.

‘From 1999 to 2007 Enugu East senatorial district produced Dr. Chimaraoke Nnamani as governor, Gov Sullivan Chime from Enugu West Senatorial District governed the state from 2007 to 2015.

‘Then the present governor of the state, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North Senatorial District started in 2019 and will complete his tenure in 2023,’ Onyeke said.

According to him, since Enugu North was the last in the first round one of the governorship zoning, it will be unfair if the zoning did not start again from the district in round two of the zoning formula that will start from 2023.

‘Enugu North senatorial district having over 60 per cent of the state population was unfairly treated in 1999 as the governorship rotation could have started from the district since it has the highest population in Enugu State.

‘Enugu North district producing the governor in the round two of the governorship zoning is the only way to correct the unfair treatment and anomalies of 1999,’ he said.

Onyeke said membership of the INUF cuts across the six local government areas that make up Enugu North senatorial district.

‘The agenda of this front is to ensure that the district is given its rightful place in the state.

‘INUF will resist any form of marginalization of Nsukka people as well as ensure that the district was not short changed again in the political equation in Enugu State in 2023.’

He urged members to always be law-abiding and ensure due process in all they do.

‘We believe in using negotiation and diplomacy in achieving our goals but if they fail we will resort to legal means since the group is a peaceful and law-abiding group.

‘We are not against anybody’s political ambition in Enugu State, but the aim of the group is to ensure Nsukka district is given its rightful place as well as attract more development,’ he said.