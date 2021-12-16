By Bianca Iboma

Peace Action Transformation(PACT) has called on president Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the current turbulence and save the nation from needless catastrophe threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The group expressed concern over the lingering security challenges which the Federal Government,(FG,) has failed to address in the country before the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

PACT said the security situation in almost all parts of the country, if not addressed, could lead to voter apathy which may mar the electoral process.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Adegboyega Adedeji stated this while briefing Journalists yesterday in Lagos as parts of its pre-election enlightenment campaign.

Adereji said Nigerians are completely distant from governance, they are utterly disconnected from government. The people now see government as a major part of the problem that is threatening their lives, living and livelihood.

He stated that food is a critical necessity for human survival.Its unfortunate that governments at all levels, only pay lip service to this essential sector of the economy.

“Apart from the major disruptions caused by insecurity, Nigerians can go hungry or starve to death is the body language of all government across the country.

“Health and medical services are complete no go areas in Nigeria as leaders and their families including the president and other top public functionaries are content to go abroad for medical attentions due to the complete collapse of medical facilities.

” Education is also comatose academically and structurally. It’s a shame how our leaders shamelessly flaunt their graduating wards from foreign colleges and universities leaving the children of the masses to face their embittered battle with ASUU unending strike that have lingered for several decades.

Adedeji added that the leadership in Nigeria have made religious and regional cohabitation difficult among the people who have now lethally turned upon one another with deadly hostility.

He lamented over the past lies about development and the current lack of development blueprint, the hope of economic and industrial development is fast faded. Consequently, the masses has been turned to a cash cow, where levies, taxes, fines and all kinds of unreasonable extortion are imposed and extracted from them.

” While the masses are still trying to grapple with the increasing difficulty of daily life, tariffs on energy and power have kept skyrocketing beyond the reach and belief of the people, at the whims of power operators.

” There is no doubts where government and political leaders have failed, the entire society must rally together to insist on the right thing. In this regard, Nigerian elites must accept culpability for the mess the country has been going through since independence.

Adedeji stressed the threat of fuel price increase early next year, had better remain the joke that it looks like. Political and social relationship have been weaponed against the entire population, as politics has been hijacked.

He urged Nigerians to emulate elder state men like Edwin Clark, General TY Danjuma, Professor Whole Soyinka,Prof. George Obiozor, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe,Prof Attahiru Jega among other eminent Nigerians to intervene as Nigeria is heading on a wrong and dangerous path.

Adedeji stressed that the vision is to facilitate a new Nigeria,that is a progressive modern nation, knowledge-based, technology-driven that provides a conducive environment as well as offer equitable opportunities for all citizens to optimally realize their potentials towards Nigeria’s greatness.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .