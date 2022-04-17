From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A pressure group under the umbrella of Equity Movement Turn By Turn has tasked religious leaders across Nigeria to support Nigeria President of Igbo extraction to avoid disintegration.

According to the group, despite the fact that Nigeria is important to all the tribes that make it up, that the present structure was not acceptable to many.

It said that as structured and managed at the moment, that the country is a disappointment and disgrace to Nigerians, Africa and black race which it noted had necessitated calls and demand for its disintegration.

This was contained in statements the group issued to Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal Bishops, Imams and leaders of African traditional religion made available to this newspaper.

In a document signed by National Chairman of the group, Hon Gaius Ezeh; Director Western Region, Oluwatuase Kolawole; Eastern Region, Hon Dan Ejianya and Ahmed Tukur for Northern Region, the group insisted that for Nigeria to survive and actualize its potential, people from the six geopolitical zones should have a reason to believe they were one.

It said that truth, equity and fairness must be clearly seen in this project called Nigeria before it could be called “ours”, according to the group. It noted that all concerned must truly be convinced that the project is “ours”.

The group further said any thing contrary to that would amount to a fruitless attempt to have unity peace and progress in the country.

“That is why we of the Equity Movement Turn By Turn earnestly appeal to our religious leaders to rise to the challenge of saving this country now.

“Our message and plea is that truth, justice, equity and fairness will rule our individual and collective psyche so that this country can be saved for us all and be in the position to achieve its God-given potential.

“If we are able to internalize the above virtues, it becomes less difficult for us to understand that this country as structured by the constitution we did not truly give to ourselves lacks equity, justice and fairness. It won’t be difficult for us to understand that we can never grow or even survive for long with such an awkward arrangement. It will enable us appreciate the fact that restructuring is imperative, if we must continue and grow.

“It will enable us appreciate the truth, equity and justice in the call for political parties to select their flag bearers from the South East for 2023 presidential election and we shall support, not politicize the obvious. We plead with political parties that have made a statement against zoning, to have a rethink about that for the greatest good of Nigeria, her citizens and generations yet unborn, ” the statement read in part.

The group commended some Imams and Bishops who it said had mustered courage to speak out in favour of the truth and justice and encouraged others to join in the crusade.

It said it believed that when power left the South East for North, that it should move to North Central or North East and so on.

“Any day all the six geopolitical zones will in this country have good reasons to call Nigeria “ours” without reservation is the birthday of a New Nigeria that would be of immense benefit to all Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones, ” it said.

The group rhetorically asked whether it was still possible that people could continue to endure all the injustice in Nigeria for a little while longer. Whether it was possible that mere physical force could still be used to hold Nigeria together, if the issues raised were not addressed.